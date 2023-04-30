Click to share this via email

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are celebrating a huge marriage milestone today.

On Sunday, Wilson took to Instagram to share a special post in honour of their 35th wedding anniversary.

“35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything,” wrote the actress.

The photo shows Hanks presenting his beloved wife with a cake decorated with the words “Happy Anniversary.”

The couple co-starred in the 1985 comedy “Volunteers” and ending up getting married in 1988.

Hanks and Wilson are parents to sons Chester, 30, and Truman, 25.

Hanks is also a dad to Colin, 43, and Elizabeth, 38, from his previous marriage.