Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are celebrating a huge marriage milestone today.
On Sunday, Wilson took to Instagram to share a special post in honour of their 35th wedding anniversary.
READ MORE: Razzies 2023: ‘Blonde’, Tom Hanks & The Razzies Themselves Among Winners
“35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything,” wrote the actress.
The photo shows Hanks presenting his beloved wife with a cake decorated with the words “Happy Anniversary.”
The couple co-starred in the 1985 comedy “Volunteers” and ending up getting married in 1988.
Hanks and Wilson are parents to sons Chester, 30, and Truman, 25.
READ MORE: Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Hanks Has ‘Realest Conversation’ With Himself While Hiking
Hanks is also a dad to Colin, 43, and Elizabeth, 38, from his previous marriage.