Nelly‘s ride with his fans during day two of Stagecoach came to an abrupt end.

On Saturday, the “Country Grammar” rapper was on stage during the music festival in Indio, California when his set was cut short — as it hit midnight.

According to Variety, the 48-year-old rapper was halfway into his hit single, “Dilemma” when the music shut off and the rapper left the stage without warning.

Fans got to experience a good portion of the set, which was billed as the “Late Night In The Palomino,” as the rapper performed some of his biggest hits including, “Country Grammar,” “E.I.,” “Ride Wit Me,” and hit country/crossover hit, featuring Tim McGraw, “Over and Over.”

Keeping things country, the rapper — who was joined onstage by his brother and fellow St. Lunatic, City Spud — performed a cover of Thomas Rhett’s “Die a Happy Man.”