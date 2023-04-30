Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Shaquil Barrett has tragically died after drowning in their family pool.

According to USA Today, Tampa police responded to a call about a child falling into a pool at around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

READ MORE: Tom Brady’s Kids Support Their Dad In Adorable Moment At Tampa Bay Buccaneers Home Opener

Arrayah Barrett was rushed to hospital, but efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

The Buccaneers issued a statement on Twitter in response to the heartbreaking news.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time,” they wrote.

“While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Barrett celebrated Arrayah’s birthday with a post on Instagram just one week ago.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player Antonio Brown Goes Viral After Removing Uniform And Exiting The Field During Game

“Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl,” he wrote. “So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl😘😘”

Arrayah was the youngest of the linebacker’s four children with his wife, Jordanna.