Rihanna is putting her style on display ahead of the 2023 Met Gala.

The “Work” singer stepped out in New York City over the weekend wearing a show-stopping black and white ensemble.

Sharing a selection of photos the day before this year’s Met Gala takes place, Rihanna wrote, “not even monday.”

According to Vogue, the outfit featured pieces from Chanel’s fall 1994 collection.

Rihanna last appeared at the Met Gala in 2021.

This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” pays tribute to the late German designer.