Rihanna is putting her style on display ahead of the 2023 Met Gala.
The “Work” singer stepped out in New York City over the weekend wearing a show-stopping black and white ensemble.
READ MORE: Rihanna, Second Time Mom-To-Be, Posts Son’s Picture In A Cute Fendi Jacket
Sharing a selection of photos the day before this year’s Met Gala takes place, Rihanna wrote, “not even monday.”
not even monday pic.twitter.com/CsX6etu04z
— Rihanna (@rihanna) April 30, 2023
According to Vogue, the outfit featured pieces from Chanel’s fall 1994 collection.
Rihanna last appeared at the Met Gala in 2021.
READ MORE: Rihanna Lands Role Of Smurfette In Untitled Smurfs Animated Movie
This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” pays tribute to the late German designer.