Nick Cannon is having his say on “Red Table Talk” following the show’s recent cancellation.

Earlier this week, Facebook Watch revealed that it would no longer be streaming Jada Pinkett Smith’s talk show after shutting down all of its original programming.

Speaking on his new radio show “The Daily Cannon”, the comedian said, “If there was no ‘Red Table Talk’, then he wouldn’t have slapped the s**t out of Chris Rock”.

Cannon was referencing the moment Will Smith slapped Rock for making a joke about Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars.

Calling the talk show “that toxic table,” Cannon continued, “Too much honesty can get your ass slapped in the face.”

He added, “That was royalty, Will and Jada. Then they brought it to the table. I don’t want to know all this s**t about y’all.”

Pinkett Smith took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that “Red Table Talk” is searching for a “new home.”

“We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband,” she wrote. “We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come.”