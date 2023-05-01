“MasterChef Australia” host Jock Zonfrillo has died at age 46.

The award-winning chef’s tragic death was revealed by Australian television network Network 10 on the same day the latest season of “MasterChef” was due to air.

Zonfrillo — from Glasgow, Scotland — was found dead at a house in Melbourne in the early hours of Monday morning, the BBC reported. His death isn’t being treated as suspicious, according to Victoria Police.

The star’s family said in a statement: “For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky,” adding their hearts were “shattered.”

Zonfrillo is survived by his wife, Lauren Fried, and his four children.

Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family. Jock passed away in Melbourne yesterday.

MasterChef Australia will not air this week. pic.twitter.com/cmtDuJr19P — MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau) May 1, 2023

Tributes have been pouring in since the news was announced, with chefs Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay being among those to share emotional messages.

Oliver shared a photo of himself posing with Zonfrillo and “MasterChef Australia” judges Melissa Leong and Andy Allen, saying he was in “total shock.”

Ramsay posted: “Saddened by the devastating news of Jock Zonfrillo’s passing. I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time Gx.”