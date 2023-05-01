Kane Brown is looking to branch out. The country crooner is still touring, still delivering epic musical memories for his fans — but that doesn’t mean he’s not interested in trying new things.

ET’s Cassie DiLaura spoke with Brown on Sunday ahead of his performance at the 2023 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, where he was getting ready to take the stage later that night alongside a special guest — his wife, Katelyn.

“Yeah, she’s here! She’s excited too,” Brown said with a beaming smile. “She’s nervous, but she’s gonna kill it.”

“I’m so proud of her,” Brown continued. “You know, I feel like my family has kept us grounded. And, you know, now that she’s a part of [the show,] we’re grounded even more. So it’s awesome.”

Brown has also been feeling that love and support from his wife and their two daughters — Kingsley, 3 and Kodi, 2 — as he pursues his acting career. After having recently appeared in an episode of “Fire Country”, he’s excited to keep at it.

This means putting his music on hold for a little while as he tries his hand at being on screen.

“We’re taking a couple of months off coming up,” Brown shared. “I don’t know what I’m going to do. But you know, whatever’s there, I’m going to try and pursue it.”

“[I’m] just gonna, you know, take time into looking into acting,” he continued. “We just bought a Florida home, so we’re gonna go down. The girls went to the beach for the first time, they loved it. So we’re gonna go down there, hang out with them and make some memories.”

For more on Brown’s breakthrough role in “Fire Country”, check out the video below.

