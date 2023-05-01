Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin are seen filming "Only Murders in the Building".

Steve Martin has revealed when fans can expect “Only Murders in the Building” season 3.

The actor shared the news before taking to the stage for his show with Martin Short at the Walt Disney Theater. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida on Saturday.

Attendees weren’t allowed to record any of the set, but two patrons who were in attendance told Variety that Martin and Short had been chatting about what they’d been up to, sharing a photo from “OMITB” season 3.

The snap was of them with their co-star Selena Gomez and new cast members; Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd.

Martin was said to have told the crowd, “Catch the new season August 8.”

Short then joked, “Our show is like Steve trying to pee — it streams for 33 minutes.”

The plot for the show’s upcoming season has been kept under wraps.

It’s not known exactly who will be joining newcomers Streep and Rudd in the third season, but Nathan Lane — who starred in the first two seasons — recently told ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman that he wouldn’t be returning.

The actor, who starred as Teddy Dimas, told us, “I’m not [in it]. They moved on. It’s now called ‘Only Meryl in the Building’.

“So I’m not. I’ve been doing a play on Broadway this season, so I have not been able to get there. And I think Teddy Dimas may be in prison by now,” Lane joked.

