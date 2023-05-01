Lizzo is seen arriving for a pre-Met Gala dinner hosted by Anna Wintour in SoHo on April 30, 2023 in New York City.

Despite having a bone to pick with last year’s Met Gala, Lizzo appeared at Anna Wintour’s pre-Met Gala dinner on Sunday night.

The Grammy winner was supremely chic in a plum gown with a thigh-high slit, which she accessorized with purple-tinted shades, bedazzled hoop earrings and a sparkly lavender purse as she made her way to Wintour’s exclusive dinner party. The star uploaded a carousel of photos alongside her boyfriend Myke Wright to her Instagram.

The event was filled to the brim with Hollywood’s shining stars, including Kim Kardashian, who was rumoured not to receive an event at this year’s fashion event, Penelope Cruz, and more.

Although she emitted pure glamour, her encounter with Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala royalty Anna Wintour must have been interesting, since an Instagram Live clip of the “Truth Hurts” singer airing her disdain for the event has been making the rounds online.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 30: Lizzo is seen arriving for a pre-Met Gala dinner hosted by Anna Wintour in SoHo on April 30, 2023 in New York City. — Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Lizzo attended her first Met Gala last year, where the stylish star performed a flute solo on the red carpet while stunning in an oversized Thom Browne gold-and-black coat with a corset dress.

READ MORE: Lizzo Explains Why She Didn’t Cancel Tennessee Concerts After State’s Drag Show Ban

Lizzo — Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

In the resurfaced clip, Lizzo blasts the ball for numerous reasons.

“There’s a long f***ing line. I’m taking the glamour away from it but it’s true. You’ve gotta wait,” she begins in the video.

“So you’re waiting and that’s the hardest part. I was sweating in a big-ass coat, my feet were hurting.”

The pop superstar continued to voice her shock at the lack of amenities available to the celeb guests.

“They don’t have no chairs, no cocktails. I was like, ‘B***h? Can we get some chairs or some drinks or some hors d’oeuvres?”

Once inside, she was disappointed to realize that her choice of alcohol was limited to wine.

READ MORE: Nickelback Thank Lizzo For Defending Them Against Haters As She Says Band Get ‘Way Too Much S**t’

“They were being really stingy with the liquor that night. He was like, ‘Red or white wine?” she says regarding an interaction with a server.

“And I was like, ‘Tequila! Do you know what I’ve been through? Do you know how many hours I’ve been in this corset? How long I’ve been in these damn shoes? Tequila!”

While describing her flute performance on the carpet, the singer further explained the lack of support she received from paparazzi: “I had this plan to play the flute and do the whole intro [of a classical piece] but I got nervous and I only played it once because all the photographers were heckling me.”

Hopefully, the singer will have a much different experience this time around. The theme for this year’s extravagant event, which takes place on May 1st, is based on the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld and his impact on the fashion world.