Will the forthcoming Indiana Jones film “Dial of Destiny” be the last time we ever see the intrepid archaeologist on screen? Harrison Ford seems to think so.

In a recent interview, Ford said that he believes this will be Indy’s final appearance in a major motion picture.

Speaking with Total Film, Ford said: “This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film.

“I had been ambitious to do this film for 10 years, and there finally came a time when we all committed to that.

“It was a joyous moment for me. I think it’s a rare situation that I find myself in. I’ve been able to deliver amazing films developed by Steven [Spielberg] and George [Lucas] over a 40-year period, and to end it not with a whimper, but a bang, has been my greatest ambition for this excursion.”

A new look at Harrison Ford in ‘INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY’. pic.twitter.com/j5klGhps1F — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 24, 2023

Disney+ was rumored to be planning a TV series centered on the character back in November, but Ford emphasized he wouldn’t be engaged in that “if it does come to fruition.”

The international premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” will occur at the Cannes Film Festival one month before to the movie’s June 30 release in theatres. “Raiders of the Lost Ark” served as the first film in the franchise in 1981, and more than $1 billion has been made at the box office since then.