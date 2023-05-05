Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Celine Dion, Luke Bryan and more drop new tracks on this New Music Friday!

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – May 5th, 2023

Celine Dion – “I’ll Be”

Luke Bryan – “But I Got A Beer In My Hand”

Marshmello and Brent Faiyaz – “Fell in Love”

Walk Off The Earth – “whatever”

Gayle – “Don’t Call Me Pretty”

Belly – “Ambiance”

Bella Dose – “(Man)ifest”

Toosii and Khalid – “Favourite Song”

Newly Released Music Videos:

Harry Styles – “Satellite”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Emilia and Ludmilla – “No_Se_Ve.mp3”, John Roberts – “Danger”, Hayden Joseph – “Country To Me”, Afrojack and Julian Cross – “All I Need”, SG5 and urum – “Firetruck Remix”, Rayvon Owen – “What Hurts More Than Loving”, August Royals – “Angel Arms”, Mackenzie Porter – “Chasing Tornadoes”, Spencer Crandall and Shaylen – “To Be Continued…”, Emily King – “Special Occasion”, Amber Liu -“No More Sad Songs”, Megan Moroney – “Lucky”

Keep On Your Radar:

Jonas Brothers – The Album (ALBUM)

The Jonas Brothers drop their new album, The Album on Friday, May 12th.

Kesha – Gag Order (Album)

Kesha’s brand new album, GAG ORDER is set for release on May 19th, 2023.

Niall Horan – The Show (ALBUM)

Niall Horan’s new album, The Show is set for release on June 9, 2023.

Maisie Peters – the good witch (ALBUM)

Maisie Peter’s second album, the good witch is set for release on June 16, 2023.

Valley – Lost In Translation

Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.

Rita Ora – You & I (Album)

Rita Ora’s third studio album, You & I is set for release on July 14th, 2023.