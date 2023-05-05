It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.
New Music Friday – May 5th, 2023
Celine Dion – “I’ll Be”
Luke Bryan – “But I Got A Beer In My Hand”
Marshmello and Brent Faiyaz – “Fell in Love”
Walk Off The Earth – “whatever”
Gayle – “Don’t Call Me Pretty”
Belly – “Ambiance”
Bella Dose – “(Man)ifest”
Toosii and Khalid – “Favourite Song”
Newly Released Music Videos:
Harry Styles – “Satellite”
Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Emilia and Ludmilla – “No_Se_Ve.mp3”, John Roberts – “Danger”, Hayden Joseph – “Country To Me”, Afrojack and Julian Cross – “All I Need”, SG5 and urum – “Firetruck Remix”, Rayvon Owen – “What Hurts More Than Loving”, August Royals – “Angel Arms”, Mackenzie Porter – “Chasing Tornadoes”, Spencer Crandall and Shaylen – “To Be Continued…”, Emily King – “Special Occasion”, Amber Liu -“No More Sad Songs”, Megan Moroney – “Lucky”
Keep On Your Radar:
Jonas Brothers – The Album (ALBUM)
The Jonas Brothers drop their new album, The Album on Friday, May 12th.
Kesha – Gag Order (Album)
Kesha’s brand new album, GAG ORDER is set for release on May 19th, 2023.
Niall Horan – The Show (ALBUM)
Niall Horan’s new album, The Show is set for release on June 9, 2023.
Maisie Peters – the good witch (ALBUM)
Maisie Peter’s second album, the good witch is set for release on June 16, 2023.
Valley – Lost In Translation
Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.
Rita Ora – You & I (Album)
Rita Ora’s third studio album, You & I is set for release on July 14th, 2023.