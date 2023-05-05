It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

 

New Music Friday – May 5th, 2023

 

Celine Dion – “I’ll Be”

 

Luke Bryan – “But I Got A Beer In My Hand”

 

Marshmello and Brent Faiyaz – “Fell in Love”

 

Walk Off The Earth – “whatever”

 

Gayle – “Don’t Call Me Pretty”

 

Belly – “Ambiance”

 

Bella Dose – “(Man)ifest”

 

Toosii and Khalid – “Favourite Song”

 

 

Newly Released Music Videos:

 

Harry Styles – “Satellite”

 

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Emilia and Ludmilla – “No_Se_Ve.mp3”John Roberts – “Danger”, Hayden Joseph – “Country To Me”, Afrojack and Julian Cross – “All I Need”, SG5 and urum – “Firetruck Remix”, Rayvon Owen – “What Hurts More Than Loving”August Royals – “Angel Arms”, Mackenzie Porter – “Chasing Tornadoes”, Spencer Crandall and Shaylen – “To Be Continued…”, Emily King – “Special Occasion”, Amber Liu -“No More Sad Songs”, Megan Moroney – “Lucky”

 

Keep On Your Radar:

 

Jonas Brothers – The Album (ALBUM)

The Jonas Brothers drop their new album, The Album on Friday, May 12th.

 

Kesha – Gag Order (Album)

Kesha’s brand new album, GAG ORDER is set for release on May 19th, 2023.

 

Niall Horan – The Show (ALBUM)

Niall Horan’s new album, The Show is set for release on June 9, 2023.

 

Maisie Peters – the good witch (ALBUM)

Maisie Peter’s second album, the good witch is set for release on June 16, 2023.

 

Valley – Lost In Translation

Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.

 

Rita Ora – You & I  (Album)

Rita Ora’s third studio album, You & I is set for release on July 14th, 2023.

 