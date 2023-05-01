Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jennifer Aniston is thankful for her celebrity girlfriends.

The “Friends” actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet montage of throwback clips and pics from over the years.

The vid featured the likes of Kate Hudson, Kerry Washington, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Sandra Bullock, Gwyneth Paltrow, Julia Roberts, Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon, Jodie Turner-Smith, and more.

She captioned the star-studded post: “Thank god for girlfriends ❤️🙏🏼☺️”

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston Shares Regrettable Purchase From First ‘Friends’ Paycheck

Cox replied, “Thank God for you!!♥️♥️♥️” as Witherspoon gushed, “Amen, sister !! So grateful to have YOU in my life ! ❤️”

Hudson commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️”

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston Says A ‘Whole Generation’ Of Kids Find ‘Friends’ Episodes Offensive

One person Aniston has also remained friends with despite their split is Justin Theroux.

The pair — who began dating in 2011 and were married from 2015 to 2018 — were recently seen having dinner together with Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, in New York City. See more in the clip below.