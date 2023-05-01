Click to share this via email

Jack Harlow is confirming a serious rumour.

While attending the Miami Heat’s 108-101 winning match against the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday afternoon, the Grammy-nominated rapper had an unexpected run-in with NBA star Kyle Lowry.

“Kyle Lowry just took a fadeaway 3 and landed in my lap,” wrote the “First Class” rapper on his Instagram Story.

“The rumors are true. His s**t was like a pillow,” continued Harlow, 25, referencing the ongoing memes surrounding the former Toronto Raptor’s derriere.

Jack Harlow’s Instagram — Photo: @jackharlow/Instagram Story

During last year’s conversation on Vince Carter’s podcast, “VC Show”, Lowry shared his thoughts on the internet discourse about his “thick” body.

“It used to bother me a lot,” Lowry, 36, began. “It used to get to me. It used to really get to me, I’m gonna be honest with you. And now, I don’t care.”

“Yeah, yeah, thick’s been good for me. Yeah, I’m cool with it. … Y’all can create all the memes y’all want. I embrace it. I love it.”

Music podcast No Jumper shared Harlow’s comment on Lowry, where fans weighed in.

“It should have been me. not him. it’s not fair,” one user jokingly chimed in.

“if u mad at this u should get secure w yo sexuality 🙏🏽🙏🏽” commented another user in response to some of the negative attention Harlow was receiving.

Harlow attended the game after the release of his latest album, Jackman, which is anticipated to shift 45,000-50,000 album sales during its first week of availability.

Lowry is prepped to hit the court again in New York on Tuesday for another match.