NHL superstar Connor McDavid and the iconic “Degrassi” TV franchise are among this year’s inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame.

Along with Rosalie Abella, a retired Supreme Court justice, other notable Canadians who will be honoured include political satirist and commentator Rick Mercer. More inductees will be revealed in the coming months, according to the organizers.

On December 2 in Toronto, the ode to Canadian excellence will celebrate its 25th anniversary. According to organizers, the event will feature performances and tributes from graduates from the previous 25 years.

“As Canada’s Walk of Fame celebrates its first quarter century and looks towards the future, we remain dedicated to highlighting and celebrating Canadian changemakers, trailblazers, and influencers who have a lasting cultural impact on the fabric of Canadian identity,” says Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada’s Walk of Fame. “Our first round of Inductees exemplifies the values of respect, excellence, contribution to community, and inspiring other Canadians. We can’t wait to share what’s in store for this year’s milestone Celebration, which will be filled with moments of retrospect, gratitude, and Canadian pride.”

Outstanding individuals are honoured on Canada’s Walk of Fame in the categories of arts and entertainment, sports, business and charity, humanitarianism and science, technology and innovation.