Kendall Jenner is seen in NoHo on April 29, 2023 in New York City.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny continue to fuel romance rumours.

The pair were pictured heading out to eat at Carbone in New York City on Saturday night.

Jenner donned a sheer top that she teamed with a fur and leather miniskirt and knee-high boots for the outing, while Bad Bunny wore a black and yellow jacket over a black ensemble.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are seen leaving Carbone on April 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images/Getty)

Kendall Jenner is seen in NoHo on April 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images/Getty)

Despite not confirming their alleged romance as of yet, Jenner and the Puerto Rican rapper — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — have been seen together on numerous occasions.

They also went semi-Instagram official at Coachella earlier this month, as the supermodel could be heard in the background of his Story.

Ocasio recorded himself riding around in a golf cart while singing, before he took a wild turn, prompting a reaction from Jenner.

“You’re gonna…,” the model said off screen, as her brown tresses blew into the frame of the camera. The video ended shortly after.

The showbiz duo have fuelled romance rumours since February.