No more morning blues!

“The Morning Show,” the newsroom drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, will return for a fourth season. Before the start of season 3, Apple TV+ announced the renewal update on Sunday.

The morning news industry and the lives of those who assist in waking up America are the subjects of the television series. The story of the show is told through the eyes of two women who experience numerous difficulties in both their personal and professional lives.

Season 3 does not yet have a release date, but wrapped filming in February.

New cast members include Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie, joining recurring stars Stephen Fry, Tig Notario and Natalie Morales.

Witherspoon previously discussed the new cast members, noting that the addition of Hamm has heightened anticipation for season 3. She described his role as media billionaire Paul Marks, who gives Cory Ellison, played by Billy Crudup, the challenge of his life.