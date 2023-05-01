Jennifer Garner is back with another episode of her “Pretend Cooking Show” — and the latest upload has a reference to her new Apple TV+ show “The Last Thing He Told Me”.

The actress — who plays Hannah Hall in the series, that’s based on the book — took to Instagram to talk fans through a recipe from the show: “Hannah’s Brown Butter & Sage Pasta.”

Garner cooked along with the instructions, as well as getting the ingredients together while a voiceover of herself reading an excerpt from the book played over the top of the clip.

The star wrote in the caption, “Sometimes, during a quiet take on #TheLastThingHeToldMe set last summer, chunks of @lauradaveauthor’s book played back in my mind like an inner monologue.

“I really love her writing (although I edited the heck out of this scene here, pardon me, Queen).

“And, not for nothing, I really love this @poggiotrattoria-inspired pasta, which is ready in the time it takes to prepare the noodles,” she added, sharing the directions and ingredients.

A synopsis for Garner’s new show, that also stars actors including Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Aisha Tyler and Angourie Rice, reads: “A woman forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.”

See what Garner had to say about the show in her interview with ET Canada below.