Artificial intelligence continues to cause controversy online, and this time Wes Anderson is the latest point of conversation.

The iconic filmmaker, known for movies like “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “The Royal Tenenbaums”, is going viral, but not because of his filmmaking. Instead, an A.I.-generated rendition of an Anderson-directed “Star Wars” trailer is making its rounds across social media, and users remain divided on the possibilities of A.I. filmmaking.

The trailer for the faux film, titled “The Galactic Menagerie“, was uploaded to YouTube by the Curious Refuge channel on Friday, April 28. The teaser does its best to replicate the minute details of Anderson’s filmmaking techniques, including heavy use of pastel colours, symmetrical angles and deadpan narration.

The AI-generated creation includes a cast of Anderson go-to’s, including Scarlett Johannson, Timotheé Chalamet, Ed Norton and Willem Dafoe.

“The Galactic Menagerie“ trailer has already raked up 350k views on YouTube as of May 1. However, it has earned millions of more views and comments after being subsequently shared on Twitter and other social media platforms, where a mix of positive and negative comments were shared.

“I would watch this. I’ve always wanted to see what Wes Anderson would bring to genre fare outside his usual material. Would love to see him direct an episode of Star Wars or the new Harry Potter series,” tweeted one user in response to the A.I. creation.

However, there were many negative comments as well, with users debating the creative output of A.I. filmmaking.

“You robbed both Star Wars and Wes Anderson films of what makes them charming and unique with this AI crap. Congratulations,” scathingly wrote a Twitter user.

“An artificial intelligence will never be able to grasp the sincerity of the emotions, expression and humanity painted onto the screen by Wes Anderson. All ai is capable of is mocking how an image is structured. It has no comprehension of Mise-En-Scène. It does not feel,” continued another social media user.