Sky Sports Formula One commentators David Croft and Karun Chandhok couldn’t resist poking fun at Fernando Alonso amid those Taylor Swift romance rumours.

Swift has been romantically linked to the two-time F1 world champion after it was revealed last month that she’d split from Joe Alwyn. Alonso has also broken up with Andrea Schlager.

Despite the pair not confirming anything, the Spanish racing driver did share a cheeky TikTok clip of himself lifting weights to the tune of Swift’s “22” over the weekend, winking at the camera.

He captioned the post, “Im lifting 22’s😉 #F1 #F1TikTok #Formula1 #f1edit.”

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Addresses Hand Injury During Eras Tour After Fans Praise Her For Powering Through

As the rumours continued to do the rounds, Alonso managed to dodge questions about the hitmaker in Azerbaijan, the Mirror reported.

He told Sky Sports he was “just focused on Baku and racing” before telling Spanish publication Marca: “I usually keep my personal and professional life apart. I prefer not to comment on it.”

😂 David Croft'un Fernando Alonso için yaptığı "Taylor Swift" göndermeleripic.twitter.com/2vT6Wsw3kW — Parc Fermé + (@parcfermeplus) April 29, 2023

Croft and Chandhok then made several digs at the sportsman, with Croft mentioning it had been a “swift drive from Fernando Alonso,” as well as joking he was driving a “getaway car” — which is a track on Swift’s 2017 album Reputation.

He also poked fun at Alonso for “looking for that blank space,” while Chandhok added, “Fernando Alonso’s found a bit of blank space there ahead of him… with Lewis Hamilton half a straight ahead.”

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Struts Through NYC With Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively & HAIM Amid Breakup From Joe Alwyn

Clearly knowledgeable when it comes to Swift tracks, Chandhok continued “at least he can say ‘don’t blame me, it’s a car issue'”, referencing the Reputation track “Don’t Blame Me”.

Croft then mentioned Swift’s 2015 hit “Style” and 2022 Midnights song “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” joking: “Maybe that’s Alonso’s style and maybe at the end they’ll say ‘would’ve, could’ve, should’ve’.”

Croft even joked of “22”, “Of course now our favourite song and number”.