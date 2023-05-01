After much fan disappointment, Kelly Reilly is speaking out regarding the lack of “Yellowstone” cast attendance at Paleyfest.

Paleyfest, America’s largest TV-centric festival, was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, from March 31 to April 4.

Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton in the wildly popular neo-Western series, recently voiced empathy for fans who expected her and many other “Yellowstone” castmates to attend the festival.

While returning to social media after a break, the 45-year-old actress shared a pic with “Succession” star Brian Cox on Instagram with the caption: Working with this legend is no fun at all… @coxusa”.

Fans took to the comment section of Reilly’s newly uploaded snap to inquire about the star’s lack of attendance at the highly anticipated “Yellowstone” panel, despite her name, along with many other no-shows, being on a setlist advertised to press and fans.

“I was filming in the UK at the time,” she responded to a fan’s question, adding that she “let them know in January I wouldn’t be able to attend.”

Reilly voiced further sympathy for fans excited to catch a glimpse of her at the festival, further stating that she “was sorry to hear my name was still on the list of attendees, as it is unfair to our fans.”

The actress wasn’t the only star who skipped out on the event. Co-stars Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, Jacki Weaver, and executive producer David Glasser were all expected to appear but didn’t.

The only cast members to attend the event were Josh Lucas, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty and Dawn Olivieri.

Fans responded to the lack of cast with mass disappointment, with many voicing that they wanted a refund.

The Paleyfest fiasco occurs during heavy production disputes behind the scenes of “Yellowstone”, with Kevin Costner leaving the cast amid reports of creator Taylor Sheridan running a chaotic schedule with the cast.

“Yellowstone” is set to end after the finale of the fifth season.