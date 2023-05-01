They’re back for amore!

The ladies of Book Club will be preparing their gang for a lovely trip to Italy “In Book Club: The Next Chapter.” The Focus Features movie, which hits theatres on May 12, will begin up where the previous movie left off, following the group as they set out on an incredible journey. The movie once again stars Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen.

The marketing team has elated the fans with standalone character posters for each of the gals.

Here are the character posters:

As “Book Club: The Next Chapter” promises to deliver the same raucous energy and laughs as the first movie, trouble is unavoidably around the corner with this group.

Bill Holderman, who made his mark on the franchise’s first episode and made his directorial debut, returns to oversee the follow-up.