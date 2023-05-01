Click to share this via email

After headline-making rumours that their marriage is on the rocks, Chance the Rapper and his wife Kristen Corley are reportedly still going strong.

Per TMZ, a rep for the Grammy-winning rapper, real name Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, has confirmed that the couple is still deeply committed to each other despite a surfaced video clip of Bennett suggestively dancing with another woman.

“Everyone has their moments, but they’re all good,” stated the rep.

In a video of Chance celebrating his 30th birthday during Jamaica Carnival on April 16, the “Cocoa Butter Kisses” rapper can be seen flashing a giant grin as a woman grinds on his lap.

Chance the Rapper at Carnival In Jamaica 🇯🇲💀 pic.twitter.com/NCkx5x7qhb — ITSBIZKIT (@itsbizkit) April 18, 2023

The couple then appeared to take indirect shots at one another, with Corley posting a cryptic quote from Maya Angelou on her Instagram about married people failing to grow up.

Chance then stirred the tense pot even further when he rapped about his love of twerking on Vic Mensa’s latest single, “$WISH”.

The rapper further responded to the internet’s fiery rumour mill by sharing a stand-up clip of comedian Bill Burr joking about the complexities of marriage.

Chance married his longtime girlfriend in 2019, and they share two kids with each other, Kensli, 7, and Marli, 3.