Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 in 2011

Blink-182 is one step closer to releasing their album.

The rock band has been teasing their “progressive and elevated” new album for a while now, but it seems they’re almost done recording.

Travis Barker teased the progress of the album on Twitter, revealing that despite recently dislocating two fingers and undergoing surgery, the record was almost finished.

“2 Coachella weekends in a row with an unhealed finger. Recorded last 4 songs on the album while I still had stitches. Tour in 4 days 🤔,” he wrote on Twitter.

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian Greets Travis Barker With Huge Hug After Attending Her ‘First Blink-182’ Show at Coachella

2 Coachella weekends in a row with an unhealed finger. Recorded last 4 songs on the album while I still had stitches. Tour in 4 days 🤔 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) April 29, 2023

After Frank Ocean dropped out of the second week of Coachella performances, the band stepped in for the artist despite already performing the first weekend.

Due to Barker’s injury, they had to postpone their tour as well, but they’re expected to hit the road in St. Paul on May 4.

“Album will be finished before we leave on tour,” he teased in a follow-up tweet.

READ MORE: Blink-182 To Play Surprise Reunion Set At Coachella 2023 With Original Bandmates Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker & Mark Hoppus

Album will be finished before we leave on tour — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) April 29, 2023

His bandmates got in on the fun as well, as Mark Hoppus also updated fans on the album progress in his Discord server.

He announced, “I’m one verse away from finished with the record.”