Chris Pratt attends the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" on April 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Chris Pratt has a new fan!

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Pratt’s father-in-law, gave the actor a big thumbs up on social media.

READ MORE: Review: All Creatures Great And Small In ‘Guardians 3’

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is set to release this Friday, and Schwarzenegger tweeted a positive assessment of Pratt’s new movie.

“WOW,” Schwarzenegger said of the film. “@prattprattpratt you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I’m very, very proud of you.”

I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW. @prattprattpratt, you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I’m very, very proud of you. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 28, 2023

The fatherly tribute comes after Pratt spoke candidly about the special relationship he has with the “Terminator” star a few weeks prior. Pratt married Schwarzenegger’s daughter, Katherine, in 2019. Along with Pratt’s 10-year-old son, Jack, from his previous marriage to Anna Faris, the duo are parents to two daughters: Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 10 months.

“I’ve gotten obviously to know him now as just a regular guy and all of that,” Pratt said on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

“He’s a great grandfather, a great dad, and a good father-in-law and he’s got a wealth of experience, oddly, in the world of promoting blockbuster action movies. It’s like, who else are you gonna talk to about that kinda stuff? So that’s pretty cool.”