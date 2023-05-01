Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continued to fan the flames of romance during an adorable date night on Sunday before the Met Gala.

The “Citadel” actress, 40, and the Jonas Brothers musician, 30, cozied up to each other, hands locked, as they strutted out of the Carlyle Hotel in New York City a day before the larger-than-life annual fundraiser, which pulls out all of the fashion stops in a celebration of glamour and entertainment.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas — Photo: Backgrid

Chopra looked relaxed and stylishly laidback in a dark blue, knit floor-length dress which featured a turquoise pattern near the hemline.

She accompanied the snug look with a long black coat, knee-high boots and a leather handbag. Her husband was all smiles while rocking a hazelnut-coloured varsity jacket, grey trousers and crisp white sneakers.

READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Knew She Was The One ‘Pretty Early’

The Met Gala has romantic significance for the couple after they ignited dating rumours when they boldly attended the 2017 ceremony together after months of seeing each other on the down low.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas — Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The couple stole every camera flash that evening, with the Bollywood star donning an elaborate Ralph Lauren trenchcoat dress while Jonas gleamed in a patterned suit.

This year the couple will have to stick to the theme of honouring German designer Karl Lagerfeld, who passed in 2019.

READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra Reveals Whether She Wants To Direct Anytime Soon

The lovebirds tied the knot in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India.

They have since welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in January 2022 via surrogacy.