Elle King has hinted that she and fiancé Dan Tooker may have called it quits.

King performed at Stagecoach Festival on Friday wearing a neon green blazer that had the word “single” on the back.

She didn’t confirm the breakup, but the magazine added that she did point to the logo while belting out her hit “Ex’s & Oh’s”, People reported.

Elle King performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 28, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

King, who got engaged to Tooker in 2020, also shared multiple selfies last week, alongside the caption, “In my me myself n i era 😘💅🏻.”

King and tattoo artist Tooker met at his tattoo shop in Boston the year before they got engaged.

The pair share 18-month-old son, Lucky Levi, together.

Earlier this year, King spoke to People amid her latest album Come Get Your Wife‘s release.

“I always wondered, ‘What’s my music going to sound like if I ever get happy?’ And it’s the best music I’ve ever made,” she said in February, adding: “I feel so much joy in my life right now.”