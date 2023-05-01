Sylvester Stallone is set to reprise his iconic role as Gabe Walker in the upcoming reboot of 1993’s “Cliffhanger”.

Rocket Science announced the exciting news on Monday, confirming Ric Roman Waugh was on board to direct the high-adrenaline action thriller based on a script by Mark Bianculli.

Neal H. Moritz’s Original Film — who are behind the “Fast and the Furious” franchise — will produce with Rocket Science and Stallone and Braden Aftergood’s Balboa Productions.

Casting is currently underway.

Sylvester Stallone and Janine Turner hanging by ropes off the side of a cliff in a scene from the film “Cliffhanger”, 1993. (Photo by Carolco Pictures/Getty Images)

READ MORE: ‘The Family Stallone’: Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Poke Fun At Him For Loving The Camera In New Trailer

Waugh said: “Growing up with the biggest action films of the ’80s and ’90s, working on many of them myself, ‘Cliffhanger’ was by far one of my favourite spectacles.

“To be at the helm of the next chapter, scaling the Italian Alps with the legend himself, Sylvester Stallone, is a dream come true. It’s going to be a great challenge and blast taking this franchise to new heights, a responsibility I don’t take lightly.”

Moritz added: “I’ll never forget the thrill I felt watching Sylvester Stallone in ‘Cliffhanger’.

“I am incredibly excited to be working with him and Ric Waugh to continue the story of Gabe Walker and introduce this iconic story to a new generation of filmgoers around the world.”

READ MORE: First Look At Sylvester Stallone’s Reality TV Show ‘The Family Stallone’ In Hilarious Paramount+ Teaser

Rocket Science is set to launch sales during Cannes later this month.

A synopsis for the original “Cliffhanger” flick read, “A mountain ranger haunted by a failed rescue attempt returns to the mountains to help plane crash survivors. He soon learns that they are crooks using him to find the loot scattered near the wreckage.”