Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are heating up their romance.

The pair, who have been seen together since February, are “getting more serious” according to a source.

“They are very cute together. Kendall is happy,” the source told People. “He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill.”

They continued that “it was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now.”

The two aren’t just spending all their time together — the source also revealed they’re introducing their friends to each other.

“He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It’s more of a relationship now,” the insider added. “Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him.”

Jenner and the rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, were first spotted on a supposed double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber in February.

The “Kardashians” star was previously linked to NBA player Devin Booker while Bad Bunny previously dated Carliz De La Cruz Hernández and Gabriela Berlingeri.