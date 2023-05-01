Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Tom Brady is offering support to his former Buccaneers teammate, Shaquil Barrett, following the tragic death of Shaquil and his wife Jordanna’s two-year-old daughter Arrayah.

On Sunday, Brady shared a photo of Shaquil’s family to his Instagram Story in wake of the family tragedy.

“The Brady’s love you,” he captioned the photo alongside several prayer emojis.

READ MORE: Tom Brady Sends Cease-And-Desist Letter To Comedians Who Created AI Version Of Him

Photo: Instagram/ TomBrady

Arrayah was rushed to hospital Sunday morning after drowning in their family pool, however, efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

In a statement from the Tampa Police Department obtained by People on Sunday, authorities said: “It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident.”

They added that the investigation remains ongoing.

READ MORE: Gisele Bündchen Determined To ‘Enjoy The Good Moments And Learn From The Bad Ones’ After Tom Brady Divorce

Shaquil and Jordanna, who was his high school sweetheart, according to The Tampa Bay Times, just celebrated Arrayah’s second birthday with a post on Instagram less than two weeks ago.

Arrayah was the youngest of the linebacker and Jordanna’s four children. The couple are also parents to daughter Aaliyah, 8, and sons Braylon, 9, and Shaquil Jr., 11.