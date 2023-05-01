Click to share this via email

Pamela Anderson is donning that sexy red swimsuit again.

The Canadian actress, 55, took to Instagram to announce her new collaboration with Frankies Bikinis.

Anderson could be seen with her arms in the air while showing off her enviable figure in the “Baywatch”-style swimsuit in one stunning shot.

She wrote in the caption that she teamed up with Frankies Bikinis owner and longtime friend Francesca Aiello for the collab, gushing it was “a dream come true.”

The “Baywatch” star’s caption included, “I have been so excited to share this with you, I’m horrible at keeping a secret.

“Time went so slowly, but today, after a long year – I can tell you.”

The company shared numerous other sizzling snaps on their Instagram page, including some of Anderson enjoying breakfast at the beach, while she looked wonderful in white while donning another two-piece.

One photo showed Anderson hugging her knees in a white one-piece, while she wore a skimpy red bikini while posing with a tree in another image.