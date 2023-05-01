Alicia Keys is showing her support for the Kansas teen who was shot after ringing the wrong doorbell.

TMZ reports that the singer extended an invite to Ralph Yarl to attend her July show through the family’s attorney Lee Merritt.

Roc Nation has also said to be getting in contact with the teen to extend their help in any way possible.

The Yarl family has been met with nationwide support via donations through their trust fund. Social justice advocate and writer Shaun King reportedly helped the family make a strategy for financial assistance, with their GoFundMe passing the $3.4 million threshold.

A plan for the money hasn’t been determined yet, but will be available for Yarl.

The man who shot Yarl twice, has been charged assault in the first degree and armed criminal action.