Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are still going strong as ever!

On Monday, the couple and “Live with Kelly and Mark” co-hosts celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary, sharing the love on social media.

In a series of Instagram Story posts, Ripa marked the occasion, posting photos of her and her husband, with various captions, including one reading, “Love of my life,” with the two of them kissing.

She also shared celebratory posts from fans, including one who wrote in an Instagram Story, “The best costars in life and great cohosts on @livekellyandmark.”

Consuelos also shared a post on his Instagram account celebrating their anniversary, with Ripa commenting, “Happy #metgala day lover ❤️😂.”

Ripa and Consuelos first met in 1995, on the set of “All My Children”. They got married a year later in Las Vegas, and share three children, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20.

Last month, Consuelos took over from Ryan Seacrest as Ripa’s new permanent host on “Live”, after having guests on the show often over the years.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, the couple stepped out at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where they posed for photos with other members of the media, as well as public figures such as Dr. Anthony Fauci.