Former “7th Heaven” co-stars, Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell, reunited over the weekend at Monster Jam in Los Angeles.

The actress’, who portrayed sisters Mary and Lucy Camden on the popular ’90s family drama series, bumped into each other at the sports event on Saturday alongside fellow mom pals Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nikki DeLoach and Amanda Kloots.

“The ’90s but now mom edition!” Mitchell captioned an Instagram photo of her, Biel and Gellar at SoFi Stadium. “So fun hanging out as bada** moms at @monsterjam. Mom points for the win!!! @sarahmgellar @jessicabiel I love you always and forever! Such a fun night!”

Gellar took to the comments, simply writing, “The best.”

Biel is a mother to her and husband Justin Timberlake’s sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, while Mitchell and her husband Michael Cameron are parents to three- daughters Mayzel, 10, and Kenzie, 2, and son Hutton, 8.

As for Gellar, she is a mom to daughter Charlotte, 13, and son Rocky, 10, with Freddie Prinze Jr.

Meanwhile, DeLoach, who is a mother to two sons, also took to Instagram sharing a selfie of her, Biel and Mitchell with the caption: “Earned so many cool mom points last night at @monsterjam!”

Photo: Instagram/ NikDeloach

She shared a second pic of the trio with Monster Truck racer Cynthia Gauthier, tagging the competitive driver next to the caption, “Cheering you on!”

Photo: Instagram/ NikDeloach

Biel shared the same photo to her own Story, writing, “moms take @monsterjam. Thanks for this very fun, very weird night!!!”

Photo: Instagram/ JessicaBiel

“It felt like it was ladies night at @monsterjam yesterday,” Gauthier captioned a group shot of her, Biel, Mitchell, Gellar, Kloots and actress Crystal Kung Minkoff on her personal account. “I’m so honored for the support from all the girls yesterday.”

The star-studded event was also attended by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, Mario Lopez, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Jessica Alba’s husband Cash Warren.

Prior to the outing, Biel and Mitchell last saw each other publicly at the 2020 launch of Biel’s brother Justin’s travel accessories company, BARE.

At the time, Mitchell captioned a selfie of the two at the event: “Added bonus to see my girl @JessicaBiel love her more than I can ever explain.”

“7th Heaven” premiered back in 1996 and ran for 11 seasons until its series finale in 2007.