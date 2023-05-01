Vanessa Bryant is remembering her daughter.
On Monday, the widow of NBA star Kobe Bryant shared an Instagram post celebrating their late daughter Gianna, who would have been 17-years-old.
“Happy 17th birthday, baby girl. I love you and miss you so much, sweet Angel,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of Gigi on a carousel.
In the comments, celebrities, friends and others sent birthday messages as well.
“Happy Birthday Gigi,” wrote Ciara, while Taraji P. Henson added, “Happy birthday baby girl.”
Others commenters included Storm Reid, Khloé Kardashian, Kathy Hilton and more.
Gigi and her father, Kobe, died on Jan. 26, 2020 in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles, along with six others and the pilot.
Vanessa and Kobe, who married in 2001, also share daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri.