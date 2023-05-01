Snoop Dogg could be the next celebrity NHL team owner.

In a post Monday on Instagram, the rapper confirmed that he has joined businessman Neko Sparks’ bid to buy the Ottawa Senators.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Plans To Bid Over $1 Billion To Purchase Ottawa Senators: Report

“Amazing what [Neko Sparks] is trying to do in Ottawa,” Noop wrote in the caption. “I’m looking forward to being apart [sic] of that ownership team. I WANNA BRING HOCKEY BACK TO OUR COMMUNITY.”

It has been reported that Snoop is one of over a dozen investors in Sparks’ consortium to buy the hockey team, which would also make Sparks the first Black owner in the league’s history.

The bid will face competition, though, including from actor Ryan Reynolds, who has partnered with The Remington Group in an attempt to buy the Senators.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Heads To Ottawa, Meets With Mayor Amid Efforts To Buy Senators

It is expected that the sale of the Senators could reach upwards of $1 billion, making it the biggest such purchase in the history of the NHL.

Snoop, meanwhile, is no stranger to sports, having launched his Snoop Football League in 2015, with the mission of “provid[ing] youth, regardless of race, color, creed, or economic background the chance to learn the values of character, integrity, discipline, and teamwork through football and cheer.”