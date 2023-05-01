In a new interview with Esquire, Justin Theroux reveals why he doesn’t talk about his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

The star of the new HBO mini series “White House Plumbers”, who was recently spotted having dinner in New York City with Aniston, whom left the night with a rose, also addressed the challenges of having a “public relationship” in Hollywood.

“I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we’re in. And I’m not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen—I don’t talk about Jen,” he shared in the article, published Monday.

READ MORE: Justin Theroux And Woody Harrelson Accidentally Topple Nixon In ‘White House Plumbers’

“People will always want to gossip and say things, but you have to find that balance. And having been in a public relationship, it’s much more fun not being in [a] public relationship,” he continued before explaining: “Me saying anything, even if it was something loving, it would just turn into a thing.”

The former couple’s marriage was short-lived, having lasted only two years. They wed in 2015 and decided to part ways in 2017. Since their divorce, Theroux and Aniston have remained close friends and, often times, celebrate special occasions together, such as birthdays and holidays.

READ MORE: Justin Theroux Shows Support For Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston After She Opens Up About Fertility Struggles And IVF Journey

Theroux previously spoke to Esquire in 2021, telling the magazine that he and Jen “don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text.”

“Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other,” he added.

“White House Plumbers” premiered today, May 1, on HBO and HBO MAX.