The next story in the “Monster” anthology has been revealed.

On Monday, Netflix officially announced “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”, from creator Ryan Murphy.

The series is the next installment in the anthology begun last year with Murphy’s successful and controversial “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”.

Netflix shared a video announcing the title of the new series, featuring audio of a 911 call after the murder of the José and Kitty Menendez.

The couple were killed in 1989, with their sons Lyle and Erik convicted of the murders in 1996.

The brothers claimed that they had committed the murders, fearing that their father would kill them first when they threatened to reveal years of sexual and physical abuse.

When Court TV began broadcasting the trial in 1993, the case became a hot button topic in the media, bringing massive public attention to the Menendez brothers.

Murphy’s previous entry in the anthology, “Dahmer”, earned numerous award nominations, and won Niecy Nash-Betts the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, while Evan Peters took home the Golden Globe for his portrayal of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.