Priscilla Presley is celebrating a very special occasion with a throwback photo.

The star was married to Elvis Presley on May 1st in 1967 in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony.

Looking back on that moment, Presley shared a post on Instagram celebrating the 56th anniversary.

She captioned the post, “May 1st. A very special day for Elvis and I. “Memories pressed between the pages of my mind” Memories sweetened through the ages just like wine.” #anniversary #Elvis #sweetmemories #specialday #weddinganniversary”.

A photo of the loved up couple from that special moment decades ago accompanied the post.

The tribute comes amid her dispute with Riley Keough over her daughter Lisa Marie’s trust following her death.

The trust includes the Graceland mansion and a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE), which together brought in a reported $110 million in 2022, according to People.