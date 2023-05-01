Some people aren’t buying Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram post.

On Sunday night, the reality star shared a post on her Instagram Story revealing the extravagant surprise daughter North West gave her ahead of the Met Gala.

“How sweet is North for surprising me tonight with this for us to relax before the Met,” she captioned the video.

In the clip, Kardashian tours around a room lushly setup with massage beds, white candles, white roses and petals, and balloons reading “Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala.”

But while the gift may have looked beautiful to many, some suspected it may not have been quite what it seemed.

In a thread on a subreddit dedicated to the Kardashians, fans questioned how 9-year-old North could possible have arranged the surprise.

“Why does she just lie like this 💀 No 9 year old would/can do this….why can’t she let North just be a 9 year old,” wrote one of the Reddit commenters.

“This just gives me so much second hand embarrassment,” another wrote. “Even if she did go this, which she didn’t, she should be outside playing in the sunshine. The fact that Kim thinks this is a flex tells me all I need to know.”

Said another person, “North is literally 9 years old…what 9 year old would do this lol.”

Another commenter said, “Kim has been pushing North extra hard this past week and it’s been weird. Why can’t North just be a regular 9 year old,” to which someone else replied, “I always forget shes only 9.”

Someone else joked of who arranged the room, “The one unpaid intern 👁️👄👁️.”

There were some who defended the post, including one person who theorized, “I’m pretty sure she meant North arranged this thru the hotel they’re staying at. I’m sure she’s not expecting ppl [sic] to think North literally hauled 3 massage beds into their hotel rooms or bought and set up the flowers herself.”