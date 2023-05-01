Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy attend the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy seemingly confirmed they are an item at the Met Gala on Monday night.

The Vogue editor-in-chief, 73, arrived at the red carpet arm-in-arm with the “Love Actually” actor, also 73, after years of dating speculation.

The two first sparked romance rumours in 2021, when they were spotted enjoying several intimate dinners together in Italy.

They were also spotted getting cozy at a screening of Nighy’s Oscar-nominated film “Living” last December. Now, it appears they’re confirming the rumours by arriving at the iconic fashion gala as a pair.

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images)

Wintour, who has chaired or co-chaired the Met Gala since 1995, looked chic in a white, patterned Chanel couture dress, while Nighy looked dapper in a traditional black tux.

Nighy took his date’s hand and led her to the top of the red carpet, where she will welcome guests with her fellow co-chairs, Penelope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Roger Federer and Michaela Coel.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) — Photo: John Shearer/WireImage

Wintour was previously married to psychiatrist David Shaffer, with whom she had two children. Their marriage lasted from 1984 to 1999. After their divorce, Wintour entered into a long-term relationship with investor Shelby Bryan, which ended in 2020.

As for Nighy, he dated English actress Diana Quick from 1982 to 2008. Since then, he has chosen to keep his personal life private and has not commented publicly on his romantic relationships.