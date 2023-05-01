Click to share this via email

Gisele Bündchen is looking free as a bird.

On Monday night, the supermodel arrived at the 2023 Met Gala looking light as a feather, quite literally, in a gorgeous white gown.

Designed by Chanel Haute Couture, the white dress was adorned by a feather-laced cape, which the model excitedly showed off for the photographers and onlookers.

Speaking to Vogue on the red carpet, Bündchen revealed, “It is vintage Chanel.”

Gisele Bündchen – Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock

In fact, she explained that she had a history with the dress, having modelled it for late designer Karl Lagerfeld, to whom this year’s gala is a tribute.

“I wore this dress in 2006 or 2007 in an editorial with him. I wore the same dress,” she said. “So when I was picking a dress I was like, ‘Which dress is going to be the dress?’ And I thought, ‘This is the one.’”

It also marked Bündchen’s first Met Gala appearance following her split from Tom Brady last fall.