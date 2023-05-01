Gisele Bündchen is looking free as a bird.
On Monday night, the supermodel arrived at the 2023 Met Gala looking light as a feather, quite literally, in a gorgeous white gown.
Designed by Chanel Haute Couture, the white dress was adorned by a feather-laced cape, which the model excitedly showed off for the photographers and onlookers.
Speaking to Vogue on the red carpet, Bündchen revealed, “It is vintage Chanel.”
In fact, she explained that she had a history with the dress, having modelled it for late designer Karl Lagerfeld, to whom this year’s gala is a tribute.
“I wore this dress in 2006 or 2007 in an editorial with him. I wore the same dress,” she said. “So when I was picking a dress I was like, ‘Which dress is going to be the dress?’ And I thought, ‘This is the one.’”
It also marked Bündchen’s first Met Gala appearance following her split from Tom Brady last fall.