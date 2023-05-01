Click to share this via email

It appears Cher and her beau are no more.

According to TMZ, sources say the 76-year-old entertainment icon has split from boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards, 37, after dating since last fall.

The couple reportedly split a couple of weeks ago, and sources said that despite persistent rumours, they were never engaged.

Engagement rumours had been floating around after Cher was gifted a large diamond ring around Christmas, but the couple never confirmed they were going to be married.

Cher and Edwards were first linked last November, when they were spotted holding hands during a night out in Los Angeles.

Just last month, Edwards told TMZ that he had been getting to know Cher’s sons, Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman.

The couple also walked the red carpet last month at the Versace Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show.

It is not clear why the relationship ended, or who called it off.