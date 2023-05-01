Click to share this via email

Dua Lipa attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Dua Lipa made a show-stopping entrance at the 2023 Met Gala.

Her jewels were just as eye-catching as the vintage Chanel dress she wore, designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel’s 1992 fall/winter collection.

The 27-year-old Grammy-winner dazzled in a massive Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace, weighing more than 200 carats. She also accessorized her look, styled by Lorenzo Posocco, with a 9-carat ring.

Dua Lipa models a cream coloured dress by Chanel Haute Couture. — Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lipa paid tribute to Lagerfeld, whose decades-long impact on the fashion industry is being honoured with this year’s theme — “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” — with the white figure-hugging gown.

The “Levitating” hitmaker serves as one of this year’s Met Gala co-chairs alongside Anna Wintour, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Michaela Coel.