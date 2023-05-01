Click to share this via email

Doja Cat took this year’s Met Gala theme very seriously.

On Monday night, the “Woman” rapper amazed onlookers at the gala honouring the late Karl Lagerfeld by dressing as the designer’s beloved cat.

Wearing a hooded gown by Oscar de la Renta, which included cat hears and silver sequins, the real highlight of Doja’s look was her makeup.

Doja Cat – Photo: John Shearer/WireImage

She was outfitted with elaborate prosthetic makeup to make her nose and eyes look like none other than Lagerfeld’s white Burmese cat, Choupette.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Doja’s dress took over 5,000 hours of work to create, with a staggering 350,000 silver and white beads.

She completed the look with a diamond headpiece and a diamond chain arm cuff.