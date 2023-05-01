Click to share this via email

Jared Leto is never one to disappoint at the Met Gala.

On Monday night, the “Suicide Squad” star turned heads in a giant cat costume that had social media abuzz.

The full-body costume was a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld and his beloved white Burmese cat Choupette.

Jared Leto – Photo: John Shearer/WireImage

Leto had plenty of fun on the red carpet, posing for photos with the full costume on, as well as removing the giant cat head to mingle with other celebs, including Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek.

Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto and Salma Hayek – Photo: Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

On Twitter, Met Gala watchers couldn’t get enough of Leto’s look.

Honestly Jared Leto under the cat suit was the most logical answer #MetGala pic.twitter.com/blaLL6wFcD — Lena (@lenagondel) May 1, 2023