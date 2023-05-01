Click to share this via email

Serena Williams is having another baby!

On Monday night, minutes before arriving at the 2023 Met Gala, the tennis star announced that she and husband Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second child.

Williams shared the happy news in a post on Instagram, alongside photos of her and Ohanian in their Met Gala looks.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” she wrote in the caption.

In the comments, friends and fans celebrated the happy news.

“Congratulations!! ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Ciara.

A fan wrote, “I knew it!! Congrats Queen. I love you❤️,” while another said, “Congratulations and best wishes!!”

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian – Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On the red carpet at the Met Gala, Williams proudly posed in her black Gucci gown.

Williams and Ohanian welcomed their first child, daughter Olympia, in September 2017.