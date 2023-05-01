Few at the Met Gala could ever top Lil Nas X.
On Monday night, the Grammy-winning artist arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art looking like a literal statue in a stunning metallic outfit.
Lil Nas was covered in silver body paint, crystals and pearls from head to tow, with a bejewelled eye mask and claw-like nails, and platform high heels.
He completed the look with a silver thong that he showed off on the red carpet.
On Twitter, fans went wild for the look.
can always trust lil nas x #MetGala pic.twitter.com/8RWA0BnHsH
— Club Renaissance Atendee (@YAFAYAF) May 1, 2023
LIL NAS X ACTUALLY ATE OMG #MetGala pic.twitter.com/yktiGo4pfJ
— ٴٴٴٴٴٴ (@onikasdoIIie) May 1, 2023
Lil Nas X walked over there like Annalise Keating #MetGala pic.twitter.com/naffhnKF2o
— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) May 2, 2023
Imagine thinking your Getty image photos are about to slay and there’s lil nas x spreading his glittery cheeks in the background. pic.twitter.com/bOfTmSkM38
— eva 🤖 🪐 (@evarrry) May 2, 2023