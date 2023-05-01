Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Few at the Met Gala could ever top Lil Nas X.

On Monday night, the Grammy-winning artist arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art looking like a literal statue in a stunning metallic outfit.

READ MORE: Jared Leto Is A Giant Cat On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Lil Nas was covered in silver body paint, crystals and pearls from head to tow, with a bejewelled eye mask and claw-like nails, and platform high heels.

Lil Nas X – Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

He completed the look with a silver thong that he showed off on the red carpet.

Lil Nas X – Photo: Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

READ MORE: Dua Lipa Sparkles In 200-Carat Diamond Necklace At The Met Gala

On Twitter, fans went wild for the look.

can always trust lil nas x #MetGala pic.twitter.com/8RWA0BnHsH — Club Renaissance Atendee (@YAFAYAF) May 1, 2023

Lil Nas X walked over there like Annalise Keating #MetGala pic.twitter.com/naffhnKF2o — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) May 2, 2023