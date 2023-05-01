Few at the Met Gala could ever top Lil Nas X.

On Monday night, the Grammy-winning artist arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art looking like a literal statue in a stunning metallic outfit.

Lil Nas was covered in silver body paint, crystals and pearls from head to tow, with a bejewelled eye mask and claw-like nails, and platform high heels.

Lil Nas X – Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
He completed the look with a silver thong that he showed off on the red carpet.

Lil Nas X – Photo: Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
On Twitter, fans went wild for the look.

 