Paris Hilton attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Paris Hilton made a surprising entrance for her Met Gala debut.

Instead of opting for a colourful palette, which Hilton’s wardrobe mainly consists of, she went with a more dramatic look.

The stylish socialite arrived to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday wearing a long-sleeved black leather dress by Marc Jacobs. The off-the-shoulder gown featured built-in gloves and a floor-sweeping train. She paired the look with black sparkly platform heels and a black floral ribbon choker in honour of Karl Lagerfeld’s signature black tie, since this year’s Met is a celebration of the late designer.

Paris Hilton attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. — Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

On the red carpet, Hilton told Vogue that Lagerfeld was “such an inspiration” to her.

Meanwhile, Jacobs told the fashion outlet that he thought “it would be interesting and exciting to see [Hilton] in a black gown” rather than something that reflected her bright signature style.