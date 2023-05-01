Click to share this via email

Kim Kardashian is always up for a fashion challenge.

On Monday night, the reality star arrived on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet with a stunning and elaborate dress made with thousands of real pearls.

The dress was a custom Schiaparelli haute couture design by Daniel Roseberry, featuring a top and draped skirt made from over 50,000 fresh water pearls, People reported, along with 16,000 crystal pearls.

It took artisans 1,000 to craft the dress for the gala.

Kim Kardashian – Photo: John Shearer/WireImage — Photo: John Shearer/WireImage

Speaking with Vogue on the red carpet, Kardashian explained how her dress worked toward the year’s theme, honouring late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

“I wanted pearls. I thought, ‘What is more Karl?’ You know, the iconic Chanel pearls is what I always thought of,” she said. “So we wanted to just be dripping in pearls.”

There were some snags with the dress, as Kardashian revealed that “some popped on the way, and I told my daughter to grab them all. They’re real pearls and she was putting them all in her purse.”

It was Kardashian’s tenth time attending the Met Gala.