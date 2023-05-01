Click to share this via email

Leave it to Jenna Ortega to kill it with style.

On Monday night, the 20-year-old actress arrived at the 2023 Met Gala in a look that would make Wednesday Addams proud.

With an appropriately goth prep school look, the corseted dress by Thom Browne featured a long train and a short skirt showing off one leg.

All over the dress, a gold and pearl chain was woven onto the fabric.

Jenna Ortega – Photo: John Shearer/WireImage

Ortega accented the look perfectly with black-and-white platform heels, and a crooked bowtie on her collar.

Finally, her half up-do with curtain bangs completed the look.

Last month, Ortega spoke to Vogue about her admiration for the goth aesthetic.

“I’ve always respected goth culture,” she said. “I’ve always had a darker sense of humour, but I never felt like I was able to express that. Now I feel like I can embrace those qualities in myself.”